Judge Allows Juelz Santana To Tour While Out On Bail, If His Mom Comes Along

Juelz Santana finally scored a legal win. A judge modified the rapper’s bail conditions in his gun case to allow him to tour.

However, there are a few catches. One being that Juelz’s mom has to go on the road with him.

Reports the Associated Press:

Rapper Juelz Santana can go on tour while he’s facing weapons charges, providing he’s monitored by an electronic ankle bracelet … and mom.

A federal judge on Friday modified the bail conditions for Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, to allow him to play the first five shows of his upcoming 15-city nationwide tour.

Among the conditions: that Santana’s mother accompanies him on the trips, that he drives instead of flies and that they don’t travel with other members of the tour.

In court Friday, Santana told the judge that his mother, who wasn’t in attendance, had consented to join him on the tour.

It’s hard to argue with those conditions as opposed to sitting at home while the bills pile up.

“I view it as a reasonable and productive exercise of his time to work and provide for his family,” said U.S. District Judge Michael Hammer of his decision.

Santana has pleaded not guilty to charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Juelz is due back in court next month, where it will be determined how things went and if he will be allowed to perform more shows.

Shout out to Juelz Santana’s moms off g.p.

