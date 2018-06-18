Breaking: XXXTentacion Reportedly Shot In Miami, Unresponsive [VIDEO]

UPDATE: The Broward Co. Fire Dept. tells us XXX has been rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired. His condition is unknown at this point.

Rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly shot on Monday.

According to TMZ, he was was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

Some witnesses on the scene say he had appeared lifeless and had no pulse but that has not been confirmed by the authorities or XXXTentacion’s camp.

Videos showing the aftermath of the shooting have been shared on social media, see the videos below:

https://twitter.com/Ndee93/status/1008805318892060672

https://twitter.com/STRAPPEDENT/status/1008806179403780096

https://twitter.com/Nicolas__Uribe/status/1008805020324761601

This story is developing, we will keep you updated.

