Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Anniversary Tour Is For Errbody, Featuring Errbody

Anyone who’s a fan of good, quality music was probably hype when they heard that Lauryn Hill was going on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her ‘Miseducation’ album.

No matter you age, race, gender or creed, L, Boogie’s music has probably touched you in some way, form or fashion.

Even the premise of the Miseducation of Lauryn HIll was dope. The skits in between that made it seem like she was absent on the one day at school when they taught you about love. We all missed that day too. — Craig's_VCR (@Craigs_VCR) March 9, 2018

Lauryn Hill taught me what reciprocity means — Erick the Architect (@erickarcelliott) July 14, 2014

Plus, it’s been a whole two decades since ‘Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ changed the way we view music and female artistry today.

Lauryn Hill birthed, raised, & taught female rap everything it knows today. — Nayirah (@nayirvh) December 18, 2010

Lauryn Hill was the Tupac of Female Rappers — odd_beauty (@Extra_Pillz) June 15, 2018

When the news of Lauryn returnng to the stage this Summer was announced, folks had lots to say about the superstar’s history of chronic tardiness.

This 20th Anniversary tour of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill finna be lit af 😭😭😭😭 the only thing stopping me from getting tix is the fact Ms Hill be late to her own shows 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Nαуѕiα☥Mαrie (@nmarie11x2) June 18, 2018

I’m mad at black people for tripping about Lauryn hill showing up late for work like they ain’t on they last write up. — durag daddy (@vbryant9) June 19, 2018

But luckily, Lauryn got some crazy dope show openers this time around, so we may not have to cancel her for being late.

SZA will be joining Lauryn Hill's 20th Anniversary 'Miseducation' Tour for one date in Mountain View, CA. pic.twitter.com/OFbMlMZEFJ — DAILY SZA (@CampSZA) June 18, 2018

Our girl Solana is one of them:

No matter how many times Lauryn and Nas perform together, we want to see it every time.

Even Nas’ protege, Dave East gets a spot on tour with the Queen:

And it’s always a good time when Lauryn and Dave Chappelle link up! For a while, he was the only one able to get the Fugees to perform together.

Dave will be joining her on tour in September. Check out more big name openers in the list below:

No shade to the folks who spent their coins to see The Carter and dem babies on tour — but even Bey & Jay probably already have their tix to the all-encompassing experience that is the Lauryn Hill Concert.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 22nd. Check out the full list of dates to see which city your fave artist will be performing in.

