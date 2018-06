The Broward County Sheriff’s office is searching for 22-year-old Robert Allen, who may be connected to the killing of the 20-year-old rapper over a week ago. Cops say Allen was on surveillance video at the motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach where XXX was shopping before he was gunned down in his car.

Cops have already arrested Dedrick Williams for murder and said they are at least two other suspects.

