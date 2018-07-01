Paul George Staying With Thunder After Russell Westbrook’s Wild House Party

What does it take to make an NBA All Star choose to play in Oklahoma City over his hometown Los Angeles Lakers?

Apparenty, all you need is Russell Westbrook’s mansion, Nas and non-disclosure agreements for everyone in attendance.

Russell Westbrook & Paul George celebrating on stage with Nas! pic.twitter.com/whjjRcgMK0 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 1, 2018

Paul George said he’s “here to stay,” to 499 OKC fans, before adding “We can bring it home.”

Russell Westbrook is throwing a party in OKC with Paul George in town. Invited guests were required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.https://t.co/IBmUe8R15V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2018

russell westbrook is the interesting type of guy who seems like he could throw a great party, but isn’t a guy that seems like fun to party with. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) June 30, 2018

Speaking of big off-season moves, hit the jump for the five teams with the best chances of getting this summer’s top free agent, LeBron James.

