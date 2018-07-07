CLOSE
Cardi B… King of New York?

This week Cardi B went ahead and declared herself King of New York, pregnant and all. The Brand New song “Who want smoke”  w/ Lil Yachty and Offset dropped, “Don’t know what’s on their mind, but it should be retirement. Get the AARP or this AR get to firing. They don’t want smoke with me. The diamonds is choking me. Their p-ssy need potpourri. These b-tches is 0-3,” I’m sure Nicki Minaj will have a few things to say about this one.

