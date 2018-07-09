DJ Writes Open Letter, Accuses Nas Of Sleeping With His Girlfriend

Nas is being accused of having an affair with DJ Nab’s girlfriend. Nabs is a classic hip hop producer putting the Queensbridge rapper on blast after he says he found text messages in his girlfriend, Jessica Santos phone.

After discovering the text, Nab’s sent a letter to Nas confronting him. Reports say it included;

“On May 19th, 2018 after my performance in Atlanta with the Youngbloodz, my girlfriend didn’t come home one night. After confronting her and getting the silent treatment, I discovered on my own, text. and emails, that proved had a sexual relationship.”

Reports say, when Nab confronted Santos, she admitted to sleeping with Nas the night she didn’t come home.

The gag is, DJ Nab is just now telling everyone this as a public apology to his wife because Santos is the woman he left his wife for.

“He knows I was with Jessica. He knows I left my wife…I’m sitting in this situation betrayed by both of them, and I don’t owe them anything.”

DJ Nabs claims his purpose of going public right now is to “free himself” and to publicly apologize to his wife for leaving her for Santos in the first place.

