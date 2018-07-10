As we’ve witnessed over the past month (and years, for real), racism is still alive.

From Black people being racially profiled to racist immigration laws causing family separations, the big R-word manifests in many ways.

The most blatant of them all is when a racial slur spews from someone’s mouth. Unfortunately, The View co-host Sunny Hostin had to be on the receiving end of racial hatred. Watch her retell her Fourth of July experience below where she’s almost brought to tears.

SMH: ‘The View” Host Tearfully Tells Story Of Being Called The N-Word On July 4th was originally published on globalgrind.com

