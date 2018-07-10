T.I. Says “The Family Hustle” Show Is Not Coming Back

It seems that while T.I. and Tiny settle out their ongoing differences, some of their joint ventures will also be put on pause. Troubleman says this includes their VH1 series too.

While it has been uncertain for some time what will become of T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle reality show, The Jasmine Brand recently reported that the reality show will return for another season. Along with the program’s return, the media outlet cited that R&B singer Monica and Lil’ Wayne’s high school sweetheart Toya Wright was set to join in on the fun.

According to Tip, we will have to wait for some time for the Harris family to reunite on screen. The “Live Your Life” rapper took to Instagram to call the story fake news.

“To whom it may concern… if it ain’t come from me or @majorgirl it ain’t real. Family Hustle On Ice until further notice.Thx.”

For true fans of T.I. and Tiny, this should not be too much of a shocker as they filed for divorce in 2016 but it was never made final. The couple has also dealt with multiple accusations of infidelity on Tip’s part including a recent video of him getting cozy with a young lady.

Additionally, during a recent appearance on Kandi Koated Nights, the Xscape member admitted to flirting with Floyd Mayweather citing “everyone needs a little something, attention, especially when she ain’t getting it.”

Originally debuting in 2012, T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle ran for six seasons with its’ final show airing in 2017.

