5 Questions with Angie Angie

Angie Ange in the Morning starts July 16, 2018 at 6AM.

With 5 days left leading up to the kickoff of the Angie Ange Morning Show – we asked Angie 5 interesting questions.

1. What 3 famous people, living or dead, would you want at your fantasy dinner party?

-Whitney Houston, Wale, Bishop T. D. Jakes

2. Who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with? (Dead or Alive)

-Oprah Winfrey or Ellen Degeneres

3. If you had to be trapped in a movie for a month, which would you choose?

– Lion King

4. You can select one person from history and have them truthfully answer one question, who would you select and what is the question?

– Harriett Tubman – Did you really threaten people who got scared of escaping to slavery with a shotgun?

5. You have three artists to get you a #1 record – Excluding anyone with a number one hit in the last three years? Who would you choose?

-Kehlani, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko (prod. Missy Elliott)

