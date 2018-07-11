5 Questions with Angie Angie

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge
Angie Ange in the Morning starts July 16, 2018 at 6AM.
With 5 days left leading up to the kickoff of the Angie Ange Morning Show – we asked Angie 5 interesting questions.
1. What 3 famous people, living or dead, would you want at your fantasy dinner party?
-Whitney Houston, Wale, Bishop T. D. Jakes
2. Who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with? (Dead or Alive)
-Oprah Winfrey or Ellen Degeneres
3. If you had to be trapped in a movie for a month, which would you choose?
– Lion King
4. You can select one person from history and have them truthfully answer one question, who would you select and what is the question?
– Harriett Tubman – Did you really threaten people who got scared of escaping to slavery with a shotgun?
5. You have three artists to get you a #1 record – Excluding anyone with a number one hit in the last three years? Who would you choose?
-Kehlani, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko (prod. Missy Elliott)