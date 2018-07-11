Second Suspect Arrested in XXXTentacion Murder Case

Cops have now arrested a second suspect in XXXTentacion’s murder case. The young man, Michael Boatwright ,22, was arrested on a drug charge on July 5th and then served with an arrest warrant for first degree murder yesterday July 10th.

Detectives are still looking for one more additional gunman.

Boatwright has a pretty lengthy criminal past including several gun charges as well as a battery arrest. According to reports, he’s also had several mental competency hearings.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: