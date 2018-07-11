Cardi B Is A New Mom But Many Black Women Don’t Make It Through Childbirth

Cardi B is a new mother. The “I Like It” rapper gave birth to her baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus with husband and Migos member Offset in Atlanta, Georgia on July 10, according to a post on her Instagram account.

The happy news about Cardi, 25, comes as the fight to stop maternal deaths, particularly high among Black women, has ramped up on Capitol Hill.

Many women of color have not made it through childbearing like Cardi B, whose pregnancy journey was followed by her fans. These women have suffered through a number of health maladies including pre-clampsia, which is an extremely dangerous pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure that is 60 percent more common in Black women, according to a 2017 Department of Health and Human Services report.

These maladies have led to deadly complications, forcing the nation to address the maternal death crisis.

The numbers are alarming: An estimated 700 to 900 maternal deaths, as well as more than 50,000 potentially preventable near-deaths, occur in the United States each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Black women, in particular, are three to four times more likely to die from pregnancy-related issues than white women. The racial disparities and crisis as a whole, however, have not been properly addressed by the government, activists have said in recent years.

Now, the alarming statistics have gotten the attention of lawmakers, and legislation has been proposed on Capitol Hill. A Senate committee recently voted for $50 million to fund new programs aimed at “reducing the comparatively high U.S. rate of women who die in pregnancy or childbirth,” ProPublica reported. Thirty-eight million would go to the federal Maternal and Child Health Bureau to expand life-saving hospital programs; a remaining $12 million would go to the CDC to support data and research efforts.

Maternal life advocates hope the legislation will save mothers’ lives.

