5 Questions with Deja Perez

Angie Ange in the Morning starts July 16, 2018 at 6AM.

With 5 days left leading up to the kickoff of the Angie Ange Morning Show – we asked Deja Perez 5 interesting questions.

1. What 3 famous people, living or dead, would you want at your fantasy dinner party?

-Because I’m a stan…Beyonce, Rihanna and Yara Shahidi!!

2. Who would you most like to be stuck in an elevator with? (Dead or Alive)

-If I were to be stuck in an elevator…I’d probably want to be stuck with Oprah!

3. If you had to be trapped in a TV show for a month, which would you choose?

– If I had to be trapped in a TV show for a month…it would either be “Queen Sugar” (umm…hello Ralph Angel!) or “Insecure” (because Issa Rae is EVERYONE’S BFF goals!)

4. You can select one person from history and have them truthfully answer one question, who would you select and what is the question?

– President Obama…I’d love to know how it felt to be our 1st Black President! He accomplished what we thought we’d never see in our lifetime…and yet remained SO humbled throughout both his terms!

5. You have three artists to get you a #1 record – Excluding anyone with a number one hit in the last three years? Who would you choose?

– Nipsey Hustle, Jazmine Sullivan, Jilly from Philly…I really want Ella Mai on this list!!

