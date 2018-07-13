YG Talks ‘Big Bank’ Success And Role In New Movie ‘White Boy Rick’ [VIDEO]

Entertainment
| 07.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

YG talks about his elevation from getting out of jail, to getting signed to Def Jam, to his latest record ‘Big Bank’ featuring 2 Chainz, Big Sean, & Nicki Minaj, and his spot in the upcoming movie ‘White Boy Rick’ featuring Matthew McConaughey. Check out the interview in the video above, shot by Shun Atkins.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Watch Big Bank Music Video

Watch White Boy Rick Movie Trailer

The Latest:

BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

45 photos Launch gallery

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

Continue reading 45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

45 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)

YG Talks ‘Big Bank’ Success And Role In New Movie ‘White Boy Rick’ [VIDEO] was originally published on Thebeatdfw.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close