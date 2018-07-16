If you think you’re the twerk queen, twerk king, or all around scholar on dropping it like it’s hot, I need you to take things to new heights.
Literally.
I need you to scale a tall structure, find a partner if necessary, get a safe footing, and bend it over like your rent depended on it.
Exhibit A:
Don’t ask questions.
Just step your game up.
Watch: You Haven’t Seen Twerking Until You’ve Seen Someone Twerk On Scaffolding was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours