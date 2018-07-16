CLOSE
Watch: You Haven’t Seen Twerking Until You’ve Seen Someone Twerk On Scaffolding

Groundbreaking.

2014 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - GastroMagic Stage - Day 2

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


If you think you’re the twerk queen, twerk king, or all around scholar on dropping it like it’s hot, I need you to take things to new heights.

Literally.

I need you to scale a tall structure, find a partner if necessary, get a safe footing, and bend it over like your rent depended on it.

Exhibit A:

Daaamnnn meanwhile in USA 🇺🇸👀👀🤭 #AfroBea

A post shared by "African – American" (@afrobea) on

 

Don’t ask questions.

Just step your game up.

Watch: You Haven’t Seen Twerking Until You’ve Seen Someone Twerk On Scaffolding was originally published on globalgrind.com

