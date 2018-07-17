White Woman Arrested After Spray Painting N-Word And “Hail Trump” On Neighbor’s House

Welcome to Trump’s America.

A Toledo, Ohio, white woman was arrested for allegedly spray painting racial slurs on her neighbor’s home last week.

According to 13 ABC News, Toledo police have accused Patricia Edelen, 47, of tagging the house with phrases including “N#ggers Keep Out” and “Hail Trump” along with drawing a swastika.

Patricia Edelen, 47, of the 600 block of Ogden Avenue. Court records show she is charged with criminal mischief, ethnic intimidation, and criminally damaging property, which are all all misdemeanors. pic.twitter.com/N1CwjwJ1ve — Indivisible Network (@IndivisibleNet) July 15, 2018

On Saturday (July 14), police sat in front of Edelen’s house waiting for her to let her dog so they could arrest her outside. Her charges were listed as “ethnic intimidation by reason of race, color, religion or national origin, criminal mischief, and criminal damaging/endangering property to cause/create substantial risk of physical harm.”

However, this particular offense does not meet the federal standard of a hate crime.

“She had multiple warrants. She ran from the officers inside her residence. The officers were forced to make forced entry into her residence and took her into custody without further incident,” Sgt. Paul Davis told the news station.

The Toledo Blade reported that neighbors who live across the street recorded the vandalism. They told police they were afraid someone would burn down the house because of what was painted on it, the incident report stated.

In addition, a realtor selling a property nearby Facebooked lived the incident.

White woman Patricia Edelen, 47, spray-painted "N***ers keep out" & "Heil Trump" on her Black neighbor's home in Toledo, Ohio. This wasn't the first time! RETWEET THIS! ♻️ pic.twitter.com/99k2DStywE — BLACK AND PROUD (@BlkAndPr0ud) July 15, 2018

Thankfully, the vandalism is now gone. Apparently, neighbors worked together to scrub it off the home.

In the meantime, Edelen is being held on $25,450 bond and a judge issued a no-contact order with the victim. She pleaded not guilty to all counts.

