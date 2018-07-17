Tory Lanez ft. Rich The Kid “Talk To Me,” G-Eazy ft. Nef The Pharaoh & P-Lo “Power” & More | Daily Visuals

In a summer that’s seen quite a few big names drop new albums, Tory Lanez is looking to get some burn of his own when his upcoming Love Me Now? drops later this sweatin’ season.

To amp up his forthcoming album, Tory Lanez dropped a new clip for his Rich The Kid assisted “Talk To Me” where we find Tory in a few different settings with a few different females… and Tekashi69. That was hella random.

Meanwhile G-Eazy cruises the streets and the open waters in his Nef The Pharaoh and P-Lo featured visual to “Power.” That boat was made to hold 20 people but had at least 50 heads turning up. Gangsta.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Pure Powers, Lil Reese, and more.

TORY LANEZ & RICH THE KID – “TALK TO ME”

G-EAZY FT. NEF THE PHARAOH – “POWER”

PURE POWERS – “WOKE”

LIL REESE – “GOTTA BE”

CODE GREEN FT. KHARY – “ON THE LOW”

TONEDEFF – “DEMON”

