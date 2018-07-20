Angie Ange’s Conversation: ESPY Awards Recap

07.19.18
Last night, July 19, 2018 was the 26th Espy Awards hosted by Danica Patrick.

The first-ever woman to host the show was former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick took the stage.

141 brave survivors of the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly was given the Jimmy V ESPY Award for Perseverance amid his battle with oral cancer.

In addition, Hometown D.C. hero – Alexander Ovechkin won the award for Best Male Athlete.

