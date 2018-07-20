7-Year-Old Shot While Sitting In Car In SW Baltimore Dies

At just seven, Taylor Hayes has become a homicide victim in Baltimore.

Officials confirm 7-year-old Taylor Hayes died Thursday morning after being shot while sitting in the back of a car in west Baltimore.

Back on July 5, Hayes was in the back of a car driving through Edmondson Village when she became the victim of gun violence. Since the shooting, she has been in critical condition until she died on Thursday.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Edmondson Avenue and Loudon Avenue while Hayes was sitting on the passenger side in the back of the car. Baltimore Police say the shots entered the car from the rear, hitting Hayes and leaving another child in the back of the car unharmed.

Source: Fox Baltimore

