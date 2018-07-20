Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Got Married On The Low

UPDATE: Jalen Rose has confirmed that they did get hitched.
Jalen Rose is now an honest man. The former Fab 5 and NBA star secretly married his current ESPN colleague Molly Qerim.
Page Six reports that about a week ago the couple got married in New York City then hopped right on a plane to Turks and Caicos.
Qerim then posted a picture of her and Rose on the island with the caption, “‘You could’ve been anywhere in the world, but you’re here with me. I appreciate that’ ,” on Instagram.
Per 2018 protocol, that’s practically a wedding announcement. That and the ring that can be seen on her left hand.
Congrats to the happy couple. More photos of them together on the flip.
Photo: Instagram
