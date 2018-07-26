The Struggle Be Real: As A Kid, What Did It Mean To You To Be “Rich”?

Everything changes when you become an adult!
And EVERYTHING COSTS MONEY!
As a kid, the value of money is way different in your mind than it is when you grow up. When you’re a youngin’ the smallest things changes to your parents grocery lists would have you thinking yall came in to some money.
For most young girls, being rich meant having anything that made you feel like Cher from Clueless:
And no matter if they’re young or old, guys are constantly thinking about their video games:
For other folks, thinking about what it meant to have money as a kid just brings back sucky child memories of stuff you couldn’t have:
