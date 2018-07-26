The Struggle Be Real: As A Kid, What Did It Mean To You To Be “Rich”?

Everything changes when you become an adult!

And EVERYTHING COSTS MONEY!

As a kid, the value of money is way different in your mind than it is when you grow up. When you’re a youngin’ the smallest things changes to your parents grocery lists would have you thinking yall came in to some money.

#AsAKidRichMeant having name brand soda for your birthday parties. — Kandee 🧟‍♀️ (@kandee_kandee) July 26, 2018

For most young girls, being rich meant having anything that made you feel like Cher from Clueless:

#AsAKidRichMeant having our own telephone line ☎️ — LolaGirl (@LolasParty) July 26, 2018

#AsAKidBeingRichMeant having a personalized license plate — KIRA (@kirakosarin) July 26, 2018

And no matter if they’re young or old, guys are constantly thinking about their video games:

#AsAKidRichMeant being able to afford a Sega Genesis AND a Nintendo. — Sadot White (@RealSadotWhite) July 26, 2018

For other folks, thinking about what it meant to have money as a kid just brings back sucky child memories of stuff you couldn’t have:

what I thought rich meant in various life stages elementary school: lunchables middle school: souvenirs purchased on field trips high school: Abercrombie & Fitch college: school being your only job now: not continually creating emails for free trials of Hulu — Kathryn Gironimi (@KathrynGironimi) June 4, 2018

when i was a kid, i thought being rich meant you could just ~buy~ tables that didn’t wobble — hotfix it felix (@ffx) June 21, 2018

