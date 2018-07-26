Fabolous Rejects Plea Deal In Domestic Violence Case, Heading To Grand Jury

Fabolous is going to trial, maybe. The Brooklyn rapper rejected a plea deal in his domestic violence case for allegedly putting hands on his baby momma, reality TV star You Emily B.

The “Throw It In The Bag” rapper’s lawyer announced that he would take his chances at a possible trial during a hearing Thursday.

A Grand Jury will now decide the fate of the Brooklyn rapper – the first step in bringing the case to criminal court, prosecutors announced during a hearing Thursday in Bergen County Superior Court.

“This matter has been dragging since April,” the prosecutor told the judge. “It was supposed to be a PTI (pre-trial intervention) entry, but that apparently was rejected.”

Fabolous’ lawyer Brian Nearly asked that the case be withdrawn from plea negotiations, the prosecutor said a Grand Jury would review the case early next month.

Reportedly, if Fab had taken the deal, after completing a pre-trial intervention program, the charges would have been dismissed. The was also a possibility the charges would have been expunged from his record.

The Grand Jury will determine if the case will go to trial.

Of course this is all conjecture, but Fab is probably banking on Emily B not cooperating. The two have reconciled since she accused him of knocking her teeth out and threatening her life.

Recently, the hit the ‘Gram decked out in matching Gucci outfits.

A post shared by EmilyB (@emilyb_) on Jul 24, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

