Magic Johnson Wants To Make Big Investments In Baltimore

Magic Johnson wants to bring jobs to Baltimore.

Johnson and Mayor Pugh had a meeting Thursday in Gaithersburg to discuss the plan.

They also spoke about business development projects which includes a movie theater at Mondawmin Mall according to WBALTV.

“We had a great dialogue today, Mayor Pugh and I, about how we can get them involved, how we can get them a trade, so they can provide for themselves and their families,” Johnson said.

“To have this opportunity, to sit down with Magic and to talk about the needs of Baltimore and the opportunities that exist here, I think he was as excited as I am,” Pugh said.

Magic plans to come back in September for a walk through of the city.

“I’ve already turned around Harlem. I was the first to invest in Brooklyn. Look what happened to Brooklyn,” Johnson said. “Baltimore, you’re the magic city. Here comes the magic man.”

