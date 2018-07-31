Beyonce Enlist First Black Photographer To Shoot Vogue Cover

The last time Beyonce graced the cover of Vogue was 2015 but this time it’s monumental.

The upcoming September issue is always the most important fashion issue and this time it’s rumored to be Anna Wintour’s last go ’round at the table.

Beyonce has hired 23 year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell as the photographer for the shoot and she is in full control of the shoots narrative. This will be the first time an African American photographer is used for the iconic magazine. Yes, the first Black photographer in 126 year history to shoot the cover. Now that’s why Bey puts the ‘B’ in Boss!

