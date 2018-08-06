Tyler, The Creator Keeps It Real About Wanting To Be Played On The Radio

If anyone in the industry keeps it real, it’s Tyler, The Creator. And beyond his blunt realness, he’s also known to be quite the perfectionist with his music–so it should come as no surprised that he’s analyzed everything right down to the sound of his voice.

In an interview with GQ, the California native admits that he doesn’t think his voice fits in with the sound of mainstream music.

Tyler’s explanation comes in response to a question about why isn’t he bigger on the radio. He delves into his idea, explaining: “I hate my voice and I think—it’s not a full thought or theory yet—but I think there are certain voices that can make it into a mainstream world because of the tone that they’re in,” he breaks down. “People like Jay, ‘Ye, Drake, you know, Kenny [Kendrick Lamar]. It’s a world that their voice lives in. It’s not too high and squeaky, and it’s not too low and bassy, it’s not too abrasive and raspy.”

Though The Creator doesn’t think his voice particularly fits into the world of mainstream music, he still wants to understand what makes those voices “work,” and how he can join in on the fun. “I’m still trying to figure out the science behind it. When I do, I’ll let you know, but I definitely don’t have that voice. And I f**king wish that I did” he says.

Going back to one of the artists he mentions above, Tyler talks about his longtime idol and reveals the fact that he really did cry to a song off of Kanye’s new album Ye.

He goes into detail about the track “Violent Crimes” and explains why it made him cry saying, “I always talk about chords and probably sound like a f**king dork, but since I was f**king 4 years old. I would always say it was a slant or it went up, ’cause I didn’t know what chords were, but it was a thing that music did that I just felt in my f**king body.”

