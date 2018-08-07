David Duke Among Speakers At The White Supremacist Rally In D.C.

Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke is one of many reportedly scheduled to appear at the ‘Unite the Right’ rally in D.C. In an email obtained by WJLA, Jason Kessler, the rally’s organizer stated that Duke is one of the many who will speak at the event.

Other speakers reportedly include Patrick Little, Simon Roche, Kevin Cormier, Avi Horton, Corey Mahler and Tom Kawcyznki.

Police say the following areas will be impacted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday:

15th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW

17th Street, NW from Constitution Avenue to K Street, NW

18th Street, NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

19th Street, NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

20th Street, NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

21st Street, NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

22nd Street, NW from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

23rd Street, NW from Virginia Avenue to Washington Circle, NW

H Street, NW from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW

I Street, NW from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW

K Street, NW from 17th Street to 15th Street, NW

Connecticut Avenue, NW from H Street to I Street, NW

Vermont Avenue, NW from H Street to I Street, NW

G Street, NW from 17th Street to 23rd Street, NW

F Street, NW from 17th Street to 23rd Street, NW

E Street, NW from 17th Street to 23rd Street, NW

For more information, visit www.mpdc.dc.gov.

The rally is Sunday, Aug. 12 and is scheduled to occur at D.C.’s Lafayette Square near the White House. This will be the second Unite the Right rally since the first one was held on Aug. 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Source: WJLA

