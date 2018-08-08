J. Cole is back with a new freestyle, “Album of the Year,” on which he raps over Nas and the Bravehearts’ “Oochie Wally.”

Related: J. Cole Weekend in Vegas Sweepstakes

Earlier this week, the Dreamville CEO fired off a string of tweets that suggest he could be hitting the studio while on his KOD Tour, and it didn’t take long for us to get a taste of what to expect.

We’ve had a lot of big albums drop this year, where do you think Cole’s KOD album ranks among them all?

The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery) 24 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery) 1. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 1 1 of 24 2. Real 92.3’s The Real Show 2017 2 of 24 3. J. Cole Performs At The O2 3 of 24 4. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 1 4 of 24 5. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 5 of 24 6. 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 2 6 of 24 7. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival 7 of 24 8. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival 8 of 24 9. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 9 of 24 10. 2017 Las Vegas Summer League – Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls 10 of 24 11. NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles 11 of 24 12. Imagine Justice 12 of 24 13. J. Cole. 13 of 24 14. Radio 1 Big Weekend – Londonderry 14 of 24 15. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 2 15 of 24 16. J. Cole KOD Album 16 of 24 17. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 2 17 of 24 18. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night 18 of 24 19. J. Cole 19 of 24 20. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’ 20 of 24 21. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio 21 of 24 22. Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival – Day 1 22 of 24 23. J.Cole ‘What Dreams May Come’ Tour – New York, NY 23 of 24 24. J. Cole At Super Jam 2015 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery) The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery)

Listen: J. Cole Spits Over This Nas Classic “Album Of The Year” (Freestyle) was originally published on hot1079philly.com