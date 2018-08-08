CLOSE
Listen: J. Cole Spits Over This Nas Classic “Album Of The Year” (Freestyle)

J. Cole is back with a new freestyle, “Album of the Year,” on which he raps over Nas and the Bravehearts’ “Oochie Wally.”

Earlier this week, the Dreamville CEO fired off a string of tweets that suggest he could be hitting the studio while on his KOD Tour, and it didn’t take long for us to get a taste of what to expect.

 

We’ve had a lot of big albums drop this year, where do you think Cole’s KOD album ranks among them all?

