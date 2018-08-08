J. Cole is back with a new freestyle, “Album of the Year,” on which he raps over Nas and the Bravehearts’ “Oochie Wally.”
Related: J. Cole Weekend in Vegas Sweepstakes
Earlier this week, the Dreamville CEO fired off a string of tweets that suggest he could be hitting the studio while on his KOD Tour, and it didn’t take long for us to get a taste of what to expect.
We’ve had a lot of big albums drop this year, where do you think Cole’s KOD album ranks among them all?
- Maliibu Miitch SIts Down With Little Bacon Bear
- #KYSVersus: Phanny Paq And Yolo Bilf
- Listen: J. Cole Spits Over This Nas Classic “Album Of The Year” (Freestyle)
- We Got A Problem Episode 15: If She’s Too Expensive
- Man Beaten By Bike Rider Screaming Racial Slurs In Georgetown Talks Incident
- Drake Files To Trademark ‘Gods Plan’
- ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Is Definitely An Instant Classic Spike Lee Movie
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Nuri Meets The Babymama With Predictable Dramatic Results
- Register To Win A Blu Ray Copy Of The HBO Hit Series “Ballers” Season 3
- 9 O’Clock Check-In Throwback – Malcolm Xavier
The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery)
24 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of J. Cole (Photo Gallery)
1. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 11 of 24
2. Real 92.3’s The Real Show 20172 of 24
3. J. Cole Performs At The O23 of 24
4. The Meadows Music & Arts Festival – Day 14 of 24
5. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night5 of 24
6. 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Festival – Day 26 of 24
7. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival7 of 24
8. 2016 Pemberton Music Festival8 of 24
9. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night9 of 24
10. 2017 Las Vegas Summer League – Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls10 of 24
11. NBA All-Star 2018 Los Angeles11 of 24
12. Imagine Justice12 of 24
13. J. Cole.13 of 24
14. Radio 1 Big Weekend – Londonderry14 of 24
15. 2017 Budweiser Made in America – Day 215 of 24
16. J. Cole KOD Album16 of 24
17. 2016 Life Is Beautiful Festival – Day 217 of 24
18. 2018 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night18 of 24
19. J. Cole19 of 24
20. J. Cole And Kelly Rowland Visit BET’s ‘106 & Park’20 of 24
21. J. Cole, Mac Miller & Yelawolf Visit fuse Studio21 of 24
22. Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival – Day 122 of 24
23. J.Cole ‘What Dreams May Come’ Tour – New York, NY23 of 24
24. J. Cole At Super Jam 201524 of 24
Listen: J. Cole Spits Over This Nas Classic “Album Of The Year” (Freestyle) was originally published on hot1079philly.com
comments – add yours