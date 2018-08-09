Wow: New #GoinInCirclesChallenge Has People Spinning In The Most Poetic Way

Out of the many things your parents probably told you not to do as a kid, spinning around in circles is probably one of them.

But leave it to dancers to turn a shunned move into an art form.

This is exactly what Lil Buck, Phyøuture and JayR did with their new #GoingInCirclesChallenge. In the tradition of Memphis jookin’, the three dancers pull off a full 360 degrees spin.

When done in slow motion, the results are nothing short of poetic. Check it out below!

The trio challenged their followers to film their own masterful spins and some talented movers definitely went hard. Swipe through to watch more clips of a spinning IG, including some folks in roller skates and yes, heels…

