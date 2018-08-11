It’s always heartening to see the next generation of rappers collaborate with the OG’s of the game and then actually drop a video together.

Such is the case in the visuals for “Yeah Yeah” where we find Don Q and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie link up with 50 Cent and Murda Beatz taking it from the streets of New York to the strip club. No one made it rain though? Them strippers must’ve went home disappointed after coming in on their day off for a 50 Cent video.

Fabolous meanwhile throws a pool party with Ty Dolla $ign where the women partake in some cool water and a friendly game of poker in the clip to “Ooh Yeah.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tory Lanez featuring Moneybagg Yo, Cool Company featuring Roni, and more.

DON Q & A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. 50 CENT & MURDA BEATZ – “YEAH YEAH”

FABOLOUS FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “OOH YEA”

TORY LANEZ FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “B.A.B.Y”

COOL COMPANY FT. RONI – “SUMMER SICKNESS”

BIG DON BINO – “BOARDING PASS”

SAUCE WALKA – “GHETTO GOSPEL”

BOBBY BRACKENS FT. MARC E. BASSY & P. LO – “WHIPLASH 2.0”

MARLON CRAFT FT. BODEGA BAMZ – “NY BABY”

BIG FREEDIA FT. LIZZO – “KARAOKE”

SKINNYFROMTHE9 FT. PNB ROCK – “JUMP OUT THAT”

BLIZZY – “SAUCE”

ESTELLE – “BETTER”

Don Q & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. 50 Cent & Murda Beatz “Yeah Yeah,” Fabolous ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Ooh Yeah” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: