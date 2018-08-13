Rep. Keith Ellison Hints His Ex-Girlfriend Is Trying To Sabotage His Campaign

With just one day before Minnesota’s primary, Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison found himself fending off domestic abuse allegations from his ex-girlfriend that could sink his state attorney general campaign.

Ellison denied accusations on Sunday (August 12) of sending threatening texts messages and physically abusing Karen Monahan, the Associated Press reported.

One instance of abuse was caught on video and shows Ellison dragging Monahan off a bed by her feet, according to Ellison’s accusers.

“Karen and I were in a long-term relationship which ended in 2016, and I still care deeply for her well-being. This video does not exist because I have never behaved in this way, and any characterization otherwise is false,” the congressman stated.

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison denies abuse allegations from ex-girlfriend, who says he once dragged her off a bed while screaming obscenities at her. https://t.co/ig6RX7clIh — The Associated Press (@AP) August 12, 2018

In a Facebook post on Saturday night, Monahan’s son accused Ellison of sending his mother angry text messages and claimed that he viewed a video of the dragging incident. Monahan tweeted confirmation of her son’s claims.

Meanwhile, Ellison, a six-term congressman, is the perceived front-runner among several Democrats competing for state attorney general, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. Monahan, a political organizer, has publically supported one of his rivals, state Rep. Debra Hilstrom.

MPR News reviewed more than 100 texts and Twitter messages between the congressman and Monahan, but found no evidence to support the allegations. The messages revealed that the former couple communicated for months after their breakup. Their communication was sometimes friendly and at other times combative.

Kim Ellison, the congressman’s ex-wife, defended her ex-husband. “I want members of our community to know that the behavior described does not match the character of the Keith I know,” she said in a statement to reporters, according to MPR News.

