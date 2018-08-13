MODELMONDAY: Asa Dugger Combines Fashion and Faith

Agency: Red Models

Claim to Fame: Dugger appeared on BET representing the political concerns of Black millennials alongside of our good sis Angela Rye. She has also worked and CBS served as a social media ambassador for New York’s Annual Brown Girls Love Power Conference.

It seems like every day another news report is circulating about how today’s young adults are rejecting religion in favor of secular values. Everyone from PBS to the Los Angeles times has weighed in on how millennials are leaving behind the church pew.

But while the majority of her peers may be abandoning the Bible in favor of searching for their own spiritual solutions model and digital influencer Asa Dugger sets herself apart out by being unafraid to embrace her Christianity in her personal and professional interactions.

The South Jersey native openly discusses her faith and the way that it informs her choices on her Youtube channel and social media accounts unafraid of the effect it might have on potential partners or employers.

In between images of her trying on new face masks, rocking elegant pantsuits, and taking in the scent of fresh sunflowers are Bible verses from Romans, Exodus and Proverbs.

Though she is just as tall and beautiful as the job requires, she attributes the confidence that allows her to step in front of the cameras to her faith and not her looks. She spends more time promoting positivity and self-reflection than appetite suppressants and teeth whiteners. Dugger is also committed to being transparent about the moments of doubt behind the photos of her with celebrities like Gayle King and Robin Roberts, sharing the affirmations she uses to bring her reassurance with her followers and viewers of her Youtube channel. She also shares the negative experiences that drove her to seek solace in spirituality including abuse and sexual harassment.

Dugger is so committed to her religious beliefs that when using her communications degree from Kean University to develop the concept for her own digital community she opted to make it a “platform cultivating seeds of purpose within girl-bosses locally and globally via Christ, conversation and travel” because the fact that she is devout doesn’t stop her from working hard or having fun!

Recently signing to Red Models, Dugger is just getting started spreading her personal message around the globe.

