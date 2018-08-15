Time’s Up Just Made A Major Move On Their Grind To Fight Sexual Harassment

The Time’s Up movement has been making strides toward fighting sexual harassment since beginning work in January. A division of the Hollywood women-backed initiative, the Time’s UP Legal Defense Fund, announced $750,000 in grant awards for nonprofits who are providing services for low-income workers who have been sexually harassed and faced retaliation in their workplaces.
The grants, given in amounts from $35,000 to $50,000, were awarded to several community service and advocacy organizations that work for women’s rights. Time’s UP LDF received more than 120 applications to help fund public engagement projects that included resources for domestic, retail, hotel and restaurant workers.
Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, the National Domestic Worker’s Alliance and the Florida-based Voces Unidas, an organization serving low-wage immigrant women in South Florida, received grants, Mic reported. The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, a southwest Texas provider for law services, also received an award.
The grants show how important Time’s Up is for sexual harassment survivors. Efforts to address harassment are also necessary for women who are not paid equally to men.
There are several prominent women involved in Time’s Up. Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes and Tracee Ellis Ross have thrown their support behind the movement. Fatima Gross Graves, President and CEO at the National Women’s Law Center, is a co-founder of the Time’s UP LDF.
“We’re a bunch of women used to getting stuff done,” Rhimes said, according to The New York Times. “And we’re getting stuff done.”
