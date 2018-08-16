Watch As Donnie Simpson & Aretha Franklin Sing “The Makings Of You”

Our own Donnie Simpson has interviewed the incomparable Aretha Franklin on many occasions. Watch this fantastic interview with Donnie and Aretha singing one of Curtis Mayfield‘s classic hits “Makings Of You.”

The interview was to promote the album “A Tribute to Curtis Mayfield” featuring an all-star cast including Franklin playing tribute to Mayfield who became paralyzed from the neck down after stage lighting equipment fell on him at an outdoor concert in 1990.

Franklin and Mayfield worked together for the soundtrack to the movie “Sparkle” in 1976. Mayfield wrote and produced while Aretha performed.

Rest In Peace Aretha Franklin.

From her humble beginnings in music as an adorable teenage prodigy to all of her musical accomplishments throughout an impressive, lasting career, Aretha Franklin has always commanded positive attention and admiration. If you thought it was hard to ignore the allure of her inimitable voice and its enviable range, it may prove impossible to take your eyes off these stunning pictures of the Queen of Soul doing her thing. READ MORE: Powerhouse Performances From Aretha Franklin That Proves She Will Always Be The Queen Of Soul Amid reports of her failing health, NewsOne wanted to provide the below snapshot (actually, 100 of them) into Aretha's professional and personal lives, which were documented via these perfect photographs. Together, they paint a vivid, collective picture of someone whose clear passion was singing, entertaining and bringing joy into the lives of those she sang for over the course of nearly six decades in the public eye. They include, but definitely aren’t limited to, vintage images of: her historic performance at the inauguration of 44th President Barack Obama in 2009; receiving an honorary doctorate from Harvard University; and a number of her hundreds of performances all around the world. Here they are, in no particular order.

