Young Thug & His Crew Arrested On Gun Charges After Celebrating Album Release & Birthday

When will rappers learn that having multiple pistol packers on your crew sometimes isn’t the best idea? Young Thug learned that lesson the hard way yesteryday (August 16) when he and his entourage were arrested after turning up in Hollywood, CA.

TMZ is reporting that Young Thug held an party an album release/27th birthday party at Dave & Busters Hollywood on Thursday night when police busted the ATL rapper and his crew on multiple weapons charges. According to reports everything was on the up and up until a member of Thug’s entourage drove right into a police cruiser which prompted a search for the vehicle that turned up quite a few concealed weapons.

Christ on crutches.

Thugger himself was booked for the felony of carrying a concealed weapon in the car and is currently being held on a $35,000 bond.

On the flip side news of his arrest might bold well for his latest album, Slime Language, which dropped yesterday (August 16). All publicity is good publicity, right?

Photo: Getty

