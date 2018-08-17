Funeral Arrangements For Aretha Franklin Announced

Per USA Today, Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest at Detroit’s Woodlawn Cemetery after an August 31st funeral service at Greater Grace Temple.
There will be a public viewing of the late Queen of Soul on August 28 and 29th at the Charles H. Wright Musuem of African American History in Midtown, where Franklin will lie in state. The viewing will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.
The Greater Grace Temple seats about 4,000 and has been the site of many notable funerals in regards to the “heroes” of Detroit. Those heroes include Rosa Parks, Marcus Belgrave, and Levi Stubbs of The Four Tops.
Franklin will be entombed alongside her late family members, including her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin; her brother, Cecil Franklin; her sisters, Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett.
Information was provided by Gwendolyn Quinn, the Franklin family’s representative.
Iconic Aretha Franklin Memorial from Hollywood Walk of Fame To Detroit’s New Bethel Baptist Church [Photos]
