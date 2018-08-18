Young Thug “Gain Clout,” Logic ft. Ryan Tedder “One Day” & More | Daily Visuals

It’s Young Thug’s birthday and album release week so you knew he was going to go and drop some new ish for his fans.

A day after getting locked up for turning up too hard, Young Thug drops a new tripped out visual for “Gain Clout” where Thugger flaunts ice, women and a DoLorean? He woulda killed it had he had the Back To The Future Nike Air Mag kicks to go along with that whip.

Back in the present social injustice is just a relevant a topic as ever and it’s something that Logic addressed for his Ryan Tedder featured clip to “One Day.” Featuring actors such as Micheal Peña and Luis Guzmán, the video serves as a reminder that regardless of what race you are and what you believe in at the end of the day our survival rests on our humanity.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wifisfuneral, S. Loyal featuring Too $hort, and more.

