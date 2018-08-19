Pre-Teen Entrepreneur Takes His Hot Dog Business To Morehouse College

A 12-year-old Black entrepreneur is making boss moves in the Atlanta area. Mason Wright—the founder of Mason’s Super Dogs hot dog stand—has taken his business to the campus of Morehouse College, Rolling Out reported.

Congratulations to 12-Year-Old Mason Wright for Becoming One of Georgia’s Youngest Entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/tfEW5DVCTr — MoorInfo (@MoorInformation) August 18, 2018

The youngster always had an entrepreneurial mindset, the news outlet writes. At the age of 10, he had several hustles including cutting grass and washing his neighbor’s car. After traveling to New York City with his family and grabbing a bite at a hot dog cart, he was set on bringing that business concept back to Atlanta. When Mason and his family returned to the ATL, he put his plan into action. He saved money from cutting grass and used those funds to put towards an electric hot dog cart.

After purchasing the cart, the entrepreneur began selling his hot dogs all over Atlanta and his food quickly became a hit. He eventually took his cart to an area near Morehouse’s campus and Mason’s Super Dogs continued to grow in popularity. The institution’s president has supported his vision and has allowed him to continue to build his brand on their campus.

For Mason, becoming an entrepreneur wasn’t only about the money; he wanted to utilize his journey to inspire his peers and prevent them from going down the wrong path. Being raised in a single-parent household and having a father who is behind bars, he wanted to show that it’s possible to succeed in the face of obstacles. “There’s nothing like being in charge of your own destiny,” said Mason, according to the news outlet. “Start mixing your ingredients for success now.”

There are several Black youngsters across the country who are stepping into the realm of entrepreneurship. 17-year-old Memphis-based entrepreneur Journi Prewitt created a monthly subscription box that promotes reading amongst African-American children in an effort to change the major racial disparity in youth literacy.

