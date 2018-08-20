Washington Redskins Sign Adrian Peterson To A One-Year Deal

The Redskins have signed Free Agent running back Adrian Peterson to a deal according to multiple sources. Peterson, 33, spent last season with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 529 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Peterson ranks 12th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 12,276 yards.

The Redskins backfield has been plagued with injuries early into the 2018 NFL Preseason. Second round pick Darrius Guice will miss his rookie season with a torn ACL. Backups Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall, are out with ankle injuries. The team waived another back, Martez Carter.

Head Coach Jay Gruden says that Robert Kelley will remain the starter. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Source: ESPN

