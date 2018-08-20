CLOSE
Washington Redskins Sign Adrian Peterson To A One-Year Deal

Jacksonville Jaguars v Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, AZ – NOVEMBER 26: Running back Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Redskins have signed Free Agent running back Adrian Peterson to a deal according to multiple sources. Peterson, 33, spent last season with the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, rushing for 529 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Peterson ranks 12th on the NFL’s all-time rushing list with 12,276 yards.

The Redskins backfield has been plagued with injuries early into the 2018 NFL Preseason. Second round pick Darrius Guice will miss his rookie season with a torn ACL. Backups Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall, are out with ankle injuries. The team waived another back, Martez Carter.

Head Coach Jay Gruden says that Robert Kelley will remain the starter. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

 

Source: ESPN

