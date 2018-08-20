Police in Baltimore say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 7 year-old Taylor Hayes.
Keon Gray, 29, of Baltimore has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and various other charges in the case of the murder of Hayes.
Baltimore police said Gray was in Anne Arundel County when he was arrested.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore Police Announce Arrest In Killing Of Taylor Hayes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
