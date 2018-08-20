CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore Police Announce Arrest In Killing Of Taylor Hayes

Leave a comment
Three Killed, Multiple Wounded In Shooting In Detroit

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty

Police in Baltimore say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 7 year-old Taylor Hayes.

Keon Gray, 29, of Baltimore has been charged with 1st and 2nd degree murder, 1st degree assault, and various other charges in the case of the murder of Hayes.

Baltimore police said Gray was in Anne Arundel County when he was arrested.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore Police Announce Arrest In Killing Of Taylor Hayes was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close