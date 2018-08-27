What’s Poppin: Ludacris vs Tekashi 6ix9ine

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

During today’s show – Deja Perez touched on drama will Jilly from Philly and Ludacris vs Tekashi 6ix9ine during her popular What’s Poppin Segment.

Jill Scott may have split with her ex Mike Dobson, but she’s leaving him with a very pricey parting gift. According to Bossip, Scott has agreed to pay her ex-husband almost $50,000 car note. Under the settlement, Scott agreed to pay the $47,815 lien on Dobson’s Mercedes by Aug. 24, leaving her ex-husband free and clear of the car note debt, according to the settlement.

In addition, Scott also agreed to let her husband come back to her house and collect the property that he says he left there – including a massage table, hotel robes, a bathroom mirror and Prince’s “Purple Rain” album – as well as let her know who the new owners of the dog that Dobson said Scott gave away are.

There is some good news however, the judge agreed to uphold the terms of the prenup, despite, the fact Dobson requested to have that thrown out as well.

In other news, Ludacris recently made a Tekashi 6ix9ine joke on the new Wild N’ Out trailer and, Tekashi did not take it well. He went on social media and had some not good things to say about Luda. Listen to the crew’s take on it above.

