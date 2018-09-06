Kim Kardashian Is Working To Free This Man Too

Kim K isn’t done with freeing the wrongfully convicted. Mrs. Kardashian-West spoke as a guest on Jason Flom’s “Wrongful Conviction’ podcast and confirmed she’s now working on Chris Young’s case.

“Yesterday, I had a call with a gentleman that’s in prison for a drug case-got life. It’s so unfair. He’s 30 years old. He’s been in for almost 10 years.”

Young was arrested in 2018 on marijuana and cocaine possession. Mandatory sentencing regulations caused Young to be sentenced to life in prison. The millionaire reality star says she’s even spoken with the very judge who sentenced Young, she says the judge resigned “because he had never been on the side of having to do something so unfair, and now he is fighting alongside us to get Young out.”

Kim K already helped free Alice Marie Johnson after she’d served over 20 years of her life sentence from money laundering and non-violent drug possession charges.

No matter your feelings on Kim or the Kardashian family, her efforts to bring justice to victims of the harsh and unfair judicial system deserve applause.

