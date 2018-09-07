Anna Kendrick has been known to hold her own musically. The Pitch Perfect star stopped by Ellen on Thursday and decided to flex a little bit of her rap skills for the audience.
RELATED: Last Call Pitches! Watch The Pitch Perfect 3 Trailer Here
“I would say you have to have respect for the streets, which is how I try to live my life,” Kendrick told the audience to warm laughs. Then the instrumental to rap group M.O.P’s “Ante Up” played in-studio and Kendrick … well, she decided to hit it karaoke style.
Watch Anna kill it below.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone
Anna Kendrick Spits Hot Fire On ‘Ellen’ [WATCH] was originally published on radionowhouston.com