Fans Gather At Pittsburgh’s Blue Slide Park To Honor Mac Miller

The Hip-Hop community is still deep in processing the sudden loss of Mac Miller just as he was set to embark on a tour for his recently released studio album, Swimming. To honor the life of the artist and producer, thousands of fans gathered at a childhood park he frequented in his native Pittsburgh.

Dozens of fans of the late rapper gathered at his beloved childhood hangout spot, Frick Park Blue Slide playground, which his 2011 debut album was named after.

“We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon,” read Facebook event Opens a New Window. details for the vigil, hosted by Nightfall Records. “Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened. We are welcoming all artists to come and paint, create, draw, live tribute art for this event.”

Nightfall Records also shared videos from the celebration on its Instagram Story Opens a New Window. showing people standing in silent tribute as artists painted portraits the “Self Care” rapper, who reportedly died from an apparent overdose on Friday, September 7.

Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, was 26 at the time of his passing.

