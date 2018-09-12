A police officer is recovering after being rushed to the hospital after he was dragged by a car during a traffic stop.
The incident happened on 3300 block of Garrison Avenue in NW Baltimore at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when the officer was conducting a traffic stop.
The officer tried to stop the driver of the gray Toyota Camry, when the suspect tried to flee, dragging the officer.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Baltimore City Police Officer Dragged By Car During Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
