CLOSE
The DMV
Home > The DMV

Baltimore City Police Officer Dragged By Car During Traffic Stop

Leave a comment
Three Shot, At Least One Killed On Chicago's Southwest Side

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A police officer is recovering after being rushed to the hospital after he was dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on 3300 block of Garrison Avenue in NW Baltimore at around 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when the officer was conducting a traffic stop.

The officer tried to stop the driver of the gray Toyota Camry, when the suspect tried to flee, dragging the officer.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Latest News:

Source: Fox Baltimore

 

Baltimore City Police Officer Dragged By Car During Traffic Stop was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close