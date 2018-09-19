Wiz Khalifa’s been going hard as of late dropping new clips on the regular and today keeps his weekly streak going.

This time around the Pittsburgh representative takes his talents to the supermarket for the Lil Skies assisted visual to “Fr Fr,” where the two roam the isles of the market burning on the chronic and getting lit with the customers. If this is one of those 24 hour spots it must be bumping after midnight.

Back in Hollywood Jaden Smith continues to explore a career in music and for his clip to “The Passion” gets his rapid rap on under the hue of a lavender sky. Great view, man.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga, Ella Mai, and more.

WIZ KHALIFA FT. LIL SKIES – “FR FR”

JADEN SMITH – “THE PASSION”

TYGA – “SWAP MEET”

ELLA MAI – “TRIP”

DOWNTOWN DION & HARRY FRAUD – “ALL DAY”

ACE CLARK FT. SKYZOO & TOMMY VERSAILLES – “HARD TO BREATHE”

JALLAL – “THE HEAT”

J-NESS – “COMING TO COLLECT”

NOAH CYRUS & LIL XAN – “LIVE OR DIE”

FBG DUCK – “MAMA’S HOUSE”

Wiz Khalifa ft. Lil Skies “Fr Fr,” Jaden Smith “The Passion” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com

