Cardi B and Travis Rumored To Join Maroon 5 During Halftime Show

With the announcement of the official headliners of this years Half time show being Maroon 5, rumors are already swirling on what jaw dropping surprises may be in store.

No names have been confirmed, but Cardi B and Travis Scott are on the short list to join Adam Levine and his bandmates during Super Bowl LIII at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, Billboard reports.

Cardi has already collaborated with Maroon 5 on the remix to their Red Pill Blues single “Girls Like You,” which is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite the news, a spokesperson for the NFL would neither confirm or deny Maroon 5’s booking. “It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” said the rep. “We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”

Maroon 5 follows recent Super Bowl halftime performers including Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Bruno Mars.

Wouldn’t it be cool if they bought out Beyonce though just for no reason? LOL Okay sorry I’m so #beyhive!

I’d love to see Cardi and Travis get their shine on this year! They’ve both had one hell of a 2018!

