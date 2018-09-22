DJ Money’s Sample Challenge – Happy Birthday Wale

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

On today’s edition of DJ Money’s Sample Challenge, in honor of DMV legend Wale’s birthday, DJ Money took it back to the beginning of Wale’s career.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Every morning, during the show’s “Morning Mojo Giveaway” DJ Money finds an old school sample that a current/modern day song is derived form. The song is played for the listener, and they have to guess what current song was made from the old school record. Today, DJ Money chose the 1974 song, Girls by The Moments feat. The Whatnauts.

Listen to the interaction above, and tune in every morning for your chance to win prizes during DJ Money’s Sample Challenge!

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: