Founder of MLK Deli, Ty Stunna Talks New Location & Life Moment that Changed Him

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAngeAm

Ty Stunna, founder of MLK Deli stopped by the Morning Show today to discuss new location, how he turned his life around from a troubled upbringing, and more…

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Ty Stunna is the Founder of MLK Deli. During his interview with Angie Ange and DJ Money, he opened up about how he got the opportunity to be a concession stand in the new St. Elizabeth’s East Entertainment and Sports Arena. He also discussed how the promise he made to his grandmother, helped changed his life around.

Once he got on the right track, Ty talked about how he started his business despite no previous knowledge of formal business, and now a year later, he is celebrating his one year anniversary. To hear more of the interview and how MLK Deli provides job opportunities as well as impacts the community, listen to the full interview above.

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: