Near the top of the year, Apple announced it was hopping into the wide-open streaming market and introduced a list of original programming. Among them was a series from Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine titled Vital Signs, but Apple’s boss Tim Cook has decided not to go forward with the show for a variety of reasons.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, Cook was put off by several scenes of violence, drug use, and sex scenes, including orgies, and despite Dre’s efforts to tone down the content, it wasn’t good enough.

Deadline adds in its reporting:

Cook personally decided against moving forward on it, opting to lead Apple’s proposed content services in a direction different from its competition and toward less-edgy content. The WSJ said the decision was made because Apple was afraid to jeopardize its consumer products sales, an issue not faced by streamers like Netflix and Amazon.

The WSJ also reported that a show featuring Resse Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston was also toned down. Apple also backed off from a Whitney Cummings show about the #MeToo movement (“too sensitive a topic”) and asked director M. Night Shyamalan to remove crucifixes from characters’ homes in his psychological thriller because of fears of alienating religious viewers.

It appears that Apple is doing a massive internal creative overhaul after it was slated to debate the service later this year. It has now been moved to debut around March 2019.

—

Photo: WENN

Apple Cans Dr. Dre Original Scripted TV Series ‘Vital Signs’ Before It Airs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: