Hold It Fancy! Funniest Reactions To Garcelle Beauvais’ Steamy Will Smith Birthday Wish

Today is rapper, actor and IG extraordinaire Will Smith‘s birthday. Initially, the day was all about him as fans and friends alike wished him a happy birthday on social media.
Some people got nostalgic…
While others listed their favorite movies by the talented actor…
Even Will himself was hype for his birthday. On Instagram he pledged that he would bungee jump out of a helicopter on his birthday. The filmed stunt will be hosted by his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, and the whole event will be streamed at 3 p.m. PST/ 6 p.m. EST on YouTube.
Possibly one of the most special moments on Will’s birthday came when his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, sent him love and support for his upcoming stunt on Instagram. “Here is what I love most about you turning 50 @willsmith,” she wrote. “You are soaring high in your freedom and have more authentic happiness then I’ve ever seen you have before. You deserve every bit of it! Keep flying and keep doing you! Happy Birthday Willard!!! You make 50 look good!!!”
Now you’d think that would be the only lady showing such public affection to Big Willie. But it seems another woman of the 90s had other plans.
The Jamie Foxx Show star Garcelle Beauvais posted a tweet wishing Will a happy birthday, but instead of leaving it at that, she added a picture from the 1999 movie Wild Wild West where she’s kissing Will smack dab on the lips. She captioned the pic, “A birthday kiss for the birthday boy.”
The post has since been deleted, but you can check it out here.
Despite Garcelle’s intentions, her post immediately went viral on Twitter. Some folks were scared for Garcelle’s life, considering Jada and her family of women basically look like action stars.
Then, there were some that thought Garcelle’s post wasn’t a big deal.
Finally, there were those who brought up Will and Jada’s “unconventional” marriage and they took their minds to the steamiest places.
Eventually, Garcelle took her original post down and tweeted a response to all the hoopla….
But of course, this still didn’t stop the commentary. Hit the next pages to peep the most hilarious reactions to Garcelle’s “mistake.”
